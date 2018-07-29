American Association

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|38
|27
|.585
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|37
|28
|.569
|1
|St. Paul
|37
|30
|.552
|2
|Winnipeg
|29
|39
|.426
|10½
|Chicago
|26
|39
|.400
|12
|Sioux Falls
|26
|40
|.394
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|51
|16
|.761
|—
|Kansas City
|43
|23
|.652
|7½
|Wichita
|41
|25
|.621
|9½
|Lincoln
|31
|35
|.470
|19½
|Cleburne
|20
|47
|.299
|31
|Texas
|18
|48
|.273
|32½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 2
Wichita 5, Sioux Falls 3
Chicago 3, Kansas City 2
Gary Southshore 15, Cleburne 8
St. Paul 13, Texas 2
Sioux City 4, Lincoln 2
Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.
St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
