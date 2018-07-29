Listen Live Sports

American Association

July 29, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 39 27 .591
Fargo-Moorhead 37 28 .569
St. Paul 37 30 .552
Winnipeg 29 39 .426 11
Chicago 26 40 .394 13
Sioux Falls 26 40 .394 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 51 16 .761
Kansas City 43 23 .652
Wichita 41 25 .621
Lincoln 31 35 .470 19½
Cleburne 20 47 .299 31
Texas 18 48 .273 32½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Winnipeg 2

Wichita 5, Sioux Falls 3

Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Gary Southshore 15, Cleburne 8

St. Paul 13, Texas 2

Sioux City 4, Lincoln 2

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

