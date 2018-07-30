American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 38 27 .585 — Fargo-Moorhead 37 28 .569 1 St. Paul 37 30 .552 2 Winnipeg 29 39 .426 10½ Chicago 26 39 .400 12 Sioux Falls 26 40 .394 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 51 16 .761 — Kansas City 43 23 .652 7½ Wichita 41 25 .621 9½ Lincoln 31 35 .470 19½ Cleburne 20 47 .299 31 Texas 18 48 .273 32½

___

Monday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.