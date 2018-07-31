American Association

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 40 27 .597 — Fargo-Moorhead 38 28 .576 1½ St. Paul 37 31 .544 3½ Winnipeg 29 39 .426 11½ Sioux Falls 26 40 .394 13½ Chicago 26 41 .388 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 51 16 .761 — Kansas City 43 23 .652 7½ Wichita 42 25 .627 9 Lincoln 31 35 .470 19½ Cleburne 20 48 .294 31½ Texas 18 48 .273 32½

___

Monday’s Games

Wichita 7, Chicago 6

Gary Southshore 11, Cleburne 5

Fargo-Moorhead 9, St. Paul 7

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lincoln, 7:45 p.m.

St. Paul at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

