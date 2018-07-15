American Century Scores

|Sunday
|At Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
|Stateline, Nev.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72
(a-amateur)
(Stableford scoring: double eagle, 10 points; hole-in-one, 8; eagle, 6; birdie, 3; par, 1; bogey, 0; double bogey, (-2).
|a-Tony Romo
|18
|26
|27
|71
|Mark Mulder, $60,000
|16
|31
|21
|68
|Joe Pavelski, $30,000
|25
|23
|18
|66
|Ray Allen, $30,000
|14
|24
|28
|66
|Trent Dilfer, $18,125
|24
|19
|19
|62
|Mardy Fish, $18,125
|17
|22
|23
|62
|Jeremy Roenick, $14,200
|19
|17
|22
|58
|Mark Rypien, $13,000
|21
|18
|17
|56
|Eric Gagne, $12,000
|19
|13
|23
|55
|John Smoltz, $11,000
|21
|14
|18
|53
|Sterling Sharpe, $9,583
|18
|11
|21
|50
|Steph Curry, $9,583
|18
|10
|22
|50
|Andrew Bachelder, $9,583
|20
|7
|23
|50
|Bret Saberhagen, $8,900
|17
|18
|14
|49
|Bret Baier, $8,750
|12
|19
|17
|48
|Jack Wagner, $8,500
|17
|13
|17
|47
|Vinny Del Negro, $8,200
|7
|21
|18
|46
|a-Aaron Rodgers
|16
|17
|11
|44
|Adam Thielen, $7,600
|15
|18
|11
|44
|Greg Maddux, $7,100
|13
|18
|11
|42
|Mike Modano, $7,100
|9
|17
|16
|42
|a-Robbie Gould
|12
|12
|17
|41
|Derek Lowe, $6,725
|14
|9
|18
|41
|Case Keenum, $6,250
|18
|10
|12
|40
|Carson Palmer, $6,250
|16
|9
|15
|40
|Bode Miller, $5,900
|10
|13
|16
|39
|Alfonso Ribeiro, $5,700
|18
|11
|6
|35
|Tom Glavine, $5,350
|13
|8
|12
|33
|Brian Urlacher, $5,350
|4
|15
|14
|33
|Ozzie Smith, $4,900
|11
|10
|11
|32
|Dell Curry, $4,900
|7
|12
|13
|32
|a-Doug Pederson
|6
|12
|13
|31
|Joe Carter, $4,150
|12
|9
|9
|30
|Colt Ford, $4,150
|12
|8
|10
|30
|Trevor Hoffman, $4,150
|11
|9
|10
|30
|Justin James, $4,150
|7
|7
|16
|30
|David Wells, $3,700
|12
|10
|7
|29
|Golden Tate, $3,700
|10
|8
|11
|29
|a-Deron Williams
|3
|17
|5
|25
|Tim Wakefield, $3,400
|3
|12
|10
|25
|Joe Don Rooney, $3,200
|8
|5
|10
|23
|Jerome Bettis, $3,025
|14
|8
|0
|22
|Ivan Rodriguez, $3,025
|1
|14
|7
|22
|a-Larry Fitzgerald
|9
|4
|9
|22
|Joe Theismann, $2,650
|5
|9
|5
|19
|Jerry Rice, $2,650
|1
|4
|14
|19
|Alex Smith, $2,500
|1
|11
|2
|14
|TJ Oshie, $2,300
|-3
|11
|3
|11
|Tim Brown, $2,300
|7
|-3
|7
|11
|Lisa Cornwell, $2,300
|0
|1
|10
|11
|a-Dan Quayle
|-2
|6
|5
|9
|Brian Kelly, $2,100
|8
|2
|-3
|7
|Mike Eruzione, $1,925
|4
|-2
|3
|5
|AJ Hawk, $1,925
|5
|-4
|4
|5
|Roger Clemens, $1,925
|6
|-7
|5
|4
|Urban Meyer, $1,925
|3
|-5
|6
|4
|Brian Baumgartner, $1,800
|1
|-1
|3
|3
|Jared Allen, $1,675
|0
|1
|-2
|-1
|Jim McMahon, $1,675
|0
|-2
|1
|-1
|Marcus Allen, $1,575
|-1
|0
|-4
|-5
|a-Doug Flutie
|0
|-5
|0
|-5
|Terrell Davis, $1,500
|-6
|-1
|-2
|-9
|a-Ben Higgins
|0
|-8
|-3
|-11
|Steve Young, $1,400
|-7
|3
|-10
|-14
|Miles Teller, $1,375
|-7
|-1
|-8
|-16
|a-Marvin Lewis
|-6
|1
|-14
|-19
|Charles Woodson, $1,325
|-15
|-4
|-3
|-22
|a-Jay DeMarcus
|-9
|-6
|-8
|-23
|Willie Robertson, $1,275
|-7
|-12
|-5
|-24
|Rob Riggle, $1,250
|-10
|-9
|-6
|-25
|Ray Romano, $1,213
|-6
|-12
|-8
|-26
|Chris Webber, $1,213
|-6
|-14
|-6
|-26
|Vince Carter, $1,175
|-11
|-14
|-2
|-27
|a-Kyle Lowry
|-6
|-13
|-11
|-30
|a-Reggie Bush
|-14
|-14
|-2
|-30
|Blake Bortles, $1,100
|-10
|-15
|-7
|-32
|a-Sean Payton
|-8
|-6
|-19
|-33
|Larry the Cable Guy, $1,063
|-18
|-4
|-11
|-33
|Trent Green, $1,040
|-12
|-10
|-15
|-37
|Bruce McGill, $1,025
|-10
|-11
|-19
|-40
|John O’Hurley, $1,025
|-4
|-19
|-17
|-40
|a-Kathryn Tappen
|-18
|-15
|-8
|-41
|Herm Edwards, $1,000
|-21
|-5
|-18
|-44
|Tim Simons, $1,000
|-9
|-15
|-21
|-45
|a-Jared Goff
|-14
|-16
|-18
|-48
|Johnny Damon, $1,000
|-26
|-16
|-10
|-52
|Kevin Nealon, $1,000
|-25
|-20
|-17
|-62
|Al Michaels, $1,000
|-27
|-26
|-15
|-68
|Gary LeVox, $1,000
|-24
|-28
|-24
|-76
|a-DeMarcus Ware
|-32
|-28
|-30
|-90
|a-Charles Barkley
|-34
|-29
|-30
|-93
|Patrick Peterson, $1,000
|12
|11
|WD
|23
