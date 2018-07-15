American Century Scores

Sunday At Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course Stateline, Nev. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72

(a-amateur)

Final

(Stableford scoring: double eagle, 10 points; hole-in-one, 8; eagle, 6; birdie, 3; par, 1; bogey, 0; double bogey, (-2).

a-Tony Romo 18 26 27 71 Mark Mulder, $60,000 16 31 21 68 Joe Pavelski, $30,000 25 23 18 66 Ray Allen, $30,000 14 24 28 66 Trent Dilfer, $18,125 24 19 19 62 Mardy Fish, $18,125 17 22 23 62 Jeremy Roenick, $14,200 19 17 22 58 Mark Rypien, $13,000 21 18 17 56 Eric Gagne, $12,000 19 13 23 55 John Smoltz, $11,000 21 14 18 53 Sterling Sharpe, $9,583 18 11 21 50 Steph Curry, $9,583 18 10 22 50 Andrew Bachelder, $9,583 20 7 23 50 Bret Saberhagen, $8,900 17 18 14 49 Bret Baier, $8,750 12 19 17 48 Jack Wagner, $8,500 17 13 17 47 Vinny Del Negro, $8,200 7 21 18 46 a-Aaron Rodgers 16 17 11 44 Adam Thielen, $7,600 15 18 11 44 Greg Maddux, $7,100 13 18 11 42 Mike Modano, $7,100 9 17 16 42 a-Robbie Gould 12 12 17 41 Derek Lowe, $6,725 14 9 18 41 Case Keenum, $6,250 18 10 12 40 Carson Palmer, $6,250 16 9 15 40 Bode Miller, $5,900 10 13 16 39 Alfonso Ribeiro, $5,700 18 11 6 35 Tom Glavine, $5,350 13 8 12 33 Brian Urlacher, $5,350 4 15 14 33 Ozzie Smith, $4,900 11 10 11 32 Dell Curry, $4,900 7 12 13 32 a-Doug Pederson 6 12 13 31 Joe Carter, $4,150 12 9 9 30 Colt Ford, $4,150 12 8 10 30 Trevor Hoffman, $4,150 11 9 10 30 Justin James, $4,150 7 7 16 30 David Wells, $3,700 12 10 7 29 Golden Tate, $3,700 10 8 11 29 a-Deron Williams 3 17 5 25 Tim Wakefield, $3,400 3 12 10 25 Joe Don Rooney, $3,200 8 5 10 23 Jerome Bettis, $3,025 14 8 0 22 Ivan Rodriguez, $3,025 1 14 7 22 a-Larry Fitzgerald 9 4 9 22 Joe Theismann, $2,650 5 9 5 19 Jerry Rice, $2,650 1 4 14 19 Alex Smith, $2,500 1 11 2 14 TJ Oshie, $2,300 -3 11 3 11 Tim Brown, $2,300 7 -3 7 11 Lisa Cornwell, $2,300 0 1 10 11 a-Dan Quayle -2 6 5 9 Brian Kelly, $2,100 8 2 -3 7 Mike Eruzione, $1,925 4 -2 3 5 AJ Hawk, $1,925 5 -4 4 5 Roger Clemens, $1,925 6 -7 5 4 Urban Meyer, $1,925 3 -5 6 4 Brian Baumgartner, $1,800 1 -1 3 3 Jared Allen, $1,675 0 1 -2 -1 Jim McMahon, $1,675 0 -2 1 -1 Marcus Allen, $1,575 -1 0 -4 -5 a-Doug Flutie 0 -5 0 -5 Terrell Davis, $1,500 -6 -1 -2 -9 a-Ben Higgins 0 -8 -3 -11 Steve Young, $1,400 -7 3 -10 -14 Miles Teller, $1,375 -7 -1 -8 -16 a-Marvin Lewis -6 1 -14 -19 Charles Woodson, $1,325 -15 -4 -3 -22 a-Jay DeMarcus -9 -6 -8 -23 Willie Robertson, $1,275 -7 -12 -5 -24 Rob Riggle, $1,250 -10 -9 -6 -25 Ray Romano, $1,213 -6 -12 -8 -26 Chris Webber, $1,213 -6 -14 -6 -26 Vince Carter, $1,175 -11 -14 -2 -27 a-Kyle Lowry -6 -13 -11 -30 a-Reggie Bush -14 -14 -2 -30 Blake Bortles, $1,100 -10 -15 -7 -32 a-Sean Payton -8 -6 -19 -33 Larry the Cable Guy, $1,063 -18 -4 -11 -33 Trent Green, $1,040 -12 -10 -15 -37 Bruce McGill, $1,025 -10 -11 -19 -40 John O’Hurley, $1,025 -4 -19 -17 -40 a-Kathryn Tappen -18 -15 -8 -41 Herm Edwards, $1,000 -21 -5 -18 -44 Tim Simons, $1,000 -9 -15 -21 -45 a-Jared Goff -14 -16 -18 -48 Johnny Damon, $1,000 -26 -16 -10 -52 Kevin Nealon, $1,000 -25 -20 -17 -62 Al Michaels, $1,000 -27 -26 -15 -68 Gary LeVox, $1,000 -24 -28 -24 -76 a-DeMarcus Ware -32 -28 -30 -90 a-Charles Barkley -34 -29 -30 -93 Patrick Peterson, $1,000 12 11 WD 23

