American Century Scores

July 15, 2018 8:23 pm
 
Sunday
At Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course
Stateline, Nev.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6,709; Par: 72

(a-amateur)

Final

(Stableford scoring: double eagle, 10 points; hole-in-one, 8; eagle, 6; birdie, 3; par, 1; bogey, 0; double bogey, (-2).

a-Tony Romo 18 26 27 71
Mark Mulder, $60,000 16 31 21 68
Joe Pavelski, $30,000 25 23 18 66
Ray Allen, $30,000 14 24 28 66
Trent Dilfer, $18,125 24 19 19 62
Mardy Fish, $18,125 17 22 23 62
Jeremy Roenick, $14,200 19 17 22 58
Mark Rypien, $13,000 21 18 17 56
Eric Gagne, $12,000 19 13 23 55
John Smoltz, $11,000 21 14 18 53
Sterling Sharpe, $9,583 18 11 21 50
Steph Curry, $9,583 18 10 22 50
Andrew Bachelder, $9,583 20 7 23 50
Bret Saberhagen, $8,900 17 18 14 49
Bret Baier, $8,750 12 19 17 48
Jack Wagner, $8,500 17 13 17 47
Vinny Del Negro, $8,200 7 21 18 46
a-Aaron Rodgers 16 17 11 44
Adam Thielen, $7,600 15 18 11 44
Greg Maddux, $7,100 13 18 11 42
Mike Modano, $7,100 9 17 16 42
a-Robbie Gould 12 12 17 41
Derek Lowe, $6,725 14 9 18 41
Case Keenum, $6,250 18 10 12 40
Carson Palmer, $6,250 16 9 15 40
Bode Miller, $5,900 10 13 16 39
Alfonso Ribeiro, $5,700 18 11 6 35
Tom Glavine, $5,350 13 8 12 33
Brian Urlacher, $5,350 4 15 14 33
Ozzie Smith, $4,900 11 10 11 32
Dell Curry, $4,900 7 12 13 32
a-Doug Pederson 6 12 13 31
Joe Carter, $4,150 12 9 9 30
Colt Ford, $4,150 12 8 10 30
Trevor Hoffman, $4,150 11 9 10 30
Justin James, $4,150 7 7 16 30
David Wells, $3,700 12 10 7 29
Golden Tate, $3,700 10 8 11 29
a-Deron Williams 3 17 5 25
Tim Wakefield, $3,400 3 12 10 25
Joe Don Rooney, $3,200 8 5 10 23
Jerome Bettis, $3,025 14 8 0 22
Ivan Rodriguez, $3,025 1 14 7 22
a-Larry Fitzgerald 9 4 9 22
Joe Theismann, $2,650 5 9 5 19
Jerry Rice, $2,650 1 4 14 19
Alex Smith, $2,500 1 11 2 14
TJ Oshie, $2,300 -3 11 3 11
Tim Brown, $2,300 7 -3 7 11
Lisa Cornwell, $2,300 0 1 10 11
a-Dan Quayle -2 6 5 9
Brian Kelly, $2,100 8 2 -3 7
Mike Eruzione, $1,925 4 -2 3 5
AJ Hawk, $1,925 5 -4 4 5
Roger Clemens, $1,925 6 -7 5 4
Urban Meyer, $1,925 3 -5 6 4
Brian Baumgartner, $1,800 1 -1 3 3
Jared Allen, $1,675 0 1 -2 -1
Jim McMahon, $1,675 0 -2 1 -1
Marcus Allen, $1,575 -1 0 -4 -5
a-Doug Flutie 0 -5 0 -5
Terrell Davis, $1,500 -6 -1 -2 -9
a-Ben Higgins 0 -8 -3 -11
Steve Young, $1,400 -7 3 -10 -14
Miles Teller, $1,375 -7 -1 -8 -16
a-Marvin Lewis -6 1 -14 -19
Charles Woodson, $1,325 -15 -4 -3 -22
a-Jay DeMarcus -9 -6 -8 -23
Willie Robertson, $1,275 -7 -12 -5 -24
Rob Riggle, $1,250 -10 -9 -6 -25
Ray Romano, $1,213 -6 -12 -8 -26
Chris Webber, $1,213 -6 -14 -6 -26
Vince Carter, $1,175 -11 -14 -2 -27
a-Kyle Lowry -6 -13 -11 -30
a-Reggie Bush -14 -14 -2 -30
Blake Bortles, $1,100 -10 -15 -7 -32
a-Sean Payton -8 -6 -19 -33
Larry the Cable Guy, $1,063 -18 -4 -11 -33
Trent Green, $1,040 -12 -10 -15 -37
Bruce McGill, $1,025 -10 -11 -19 -40
John O’Hurley, $1,025 -4 -19 -17 -40
a-Kathryn Tappen -18 -15 -8 -41
Herm Edwards, $1,000 -21 -5 -18 -44
Tim Simons, $1,000 -9 -15 -21 -45
a-Jared Goff -14 -16 -18 -48
Johnny Damon, $1,000 -26 -16 -10 -52
Kevin Nealon, $1,000 -25 -20 -17 -62
Al Michaels, $1,000 -27 -26 -15 -68
Gary LeVox, $1,000 -24 -28 -24 -76
a-DeMarcus Ware -32 -28 -30 -90
a-Charles Barkley -34 -29 -30 -93
Patrick Peterson, $1,000 12 11 WD 23

