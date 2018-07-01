|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|56
|28
|.667
|—
|New York
|53
|27
|.663
|1
|Tampa Bay
|41
|41
|.500
|14
|Toronto
|39
|43
|.476
|16
|Baltimore
|23
|59
|.280
|32
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|44
|.443
|8
|Detroit
|36
|48
|.429
|9½
|Chicago
|28
|54
|.341
|16½
|Kansas City
|25
|57
|.305
|19½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|30
|.647
|—
|Seattle
|53
|31
|.631
|1½
|Oakland
|46
|38
|.548
|8½
|Los Angeles
|43
|41
|.512
|11½
|Texas
|38
|46
|.452
|16½
___
Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1
Toronto 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto 4, Detroit 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 2
Oakland 7, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 0
Texas 13, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Toronto (Happ 10-3), 1:07 p.m.
Houston (Morton 10-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-2), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 6-3) at Oakland (Montas 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Seattle (Paxton 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.