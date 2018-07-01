East Division W L Pct GB Boston 56 28 .667 — New York 53 27 .663 1 Tampa Bay 41 41 .500 14 Toronto 39 43 .476 16 Baltimore 23 59 .280 32 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 44 37 .543 — Minnesota 35 44 .443 8 Detroit 36 48 .429 9½ Chicago 28 54 .341 16½ Kansas City 25 57 .305 19½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 55 30 .647 — Seattle 53 31 .631 1½ Oakland 46 38 .548 8½ Los Angeles 43 41 .512 11½ Texas 38 46 .452 16½

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 1

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Toronto (Happ 10-3), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Morton 10-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-2), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5) at Texas (Hamels 4-6), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 6-3) at Oakland (Montas 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Seattle (Paxton 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 12-2), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fiers 5-5) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at Miami (Hernandez 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 11-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-9), 8:15 p.m.

