American League

July 1, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 56 28 .667
New York 53 27 .663 1
Tampa Bay 42 41 .506 13½
Toronto 39 44 .470 16½
Baltimore 24 59 .289 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 37 .543
Minnesota 35 45 .438
Detroit 37 48 .435 9
Chicago 28 54 .341 16½
Kansas City 25 57 .305 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 31 .640
Seattle 53 31 .631 1
Oakland 46 38 .548 8
Los Angeles 43 42 .506 11½
Texas 38 46 .452 16

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 9, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 11, Minnesota 10

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fiers 5-5) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at Miami (Hernandez 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 11-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-9), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

