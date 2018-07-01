East Division W L Pct GB New York 54 27 .667 — Boston 56 29 .659 — Tampa Bay 42 41 .506 13 Toronto 39 44 .470 16 Baltimore 24 59 .289 31 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 45 37 .549 — Minnesota 35 45 .438 9 Detroit 37 48 .435 9½ Chicago 29 54 .349 16½ Kansas City 25 58 .301 20½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 55 31 .640 — Seattle 54 31 .635 ½ Oakland 46 39 .541 8½ Los Angeles 43 42 .506 11½ Texas 38 47 .447 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 2

Advertisement

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 9, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 11, Minnesota 10

Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5

Cleveland 15, Oakland 3

Seattle 1, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fiers 5-5) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at Miami (Chen 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 11-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-9), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.