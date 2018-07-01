|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|27
|.667
|—
|Boston
|56
|29
|.659
|—
|Tampa Bay
|42
|41
|.506
|13
|Toronto
|39
|44
|.470
|16
|Baltimore
|24
|59
|.289
|31
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|45
|37
|.549
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|45
|.438
|9
|Detroit
|37
|48
|.435
|9½
|Chicago
|29
|54
|.349
|16½
|Kansas City
|25
|58
|.301
|20½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|Seattle
|54
|31
|.635
|½
|Oakland
|46
|39
|.541
|8½
|Los Angeles
|43
|42
|.506
|11½
|Texas
|38
|47
|.447
|16½
___
Toronto 4, Detroit 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 2
Oakland 7, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 0
Texas 13, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit 9, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 11, Minnesota 10
Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5
Cleveland 15, Oakland 3
Seattle 1, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 1
Detroit (Fiers 5-5) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at Miami (Chen 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 2-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 11-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-9), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.