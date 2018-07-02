Listen Live Sports

American League

July 2, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 27 .667
Boston 56 29 .659
Tampa Bay 42 41 .506 13
Toronto 39 44 .470 16
Baltimore 24 59 .289 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 45 37 .549
Minnesota 35 45 .438 9
Detroit 37 48 .435
Chicago 29 54 .349 16½
Kansas City 25 58 .301 20½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 31 .640
Seattle 54 31 .635 ½
Oakland 46 39 .541
Los Angeles 43 42 .506 11½
Texas 38 47 .447 16½

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 2

        Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 2

        Detroit 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 9, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 11, Minnesota 10

Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5

Cleveland 15, Oakland 3

Seattle 1, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Fiers 5-5) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at Miami (Chen 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 11-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-9), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-5) at Milwaukee (Guerra 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Roark 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Philadelphia (Eflin 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6) at Toronto (Estrada 4-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 4-8) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-7), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-7) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-3), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

