|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|27
|.667
|½
|Boston
|57
|29
|.663
|—
|Tampa Bay
|42
|42
|.500
|14
|Toronto
|39
|45
|.464
|17
|Baltimore
|24
|59
|.289
|31½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|45
|37
|.549
|—
|Detroit
|38
|48
|.442
|9
|Minnesota
|35
|45
|.438
|9
|Chicago
|29
|55
|.345
|17
|Kansas City
|25
|58
|.301
|20½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|Seattle
|54
|31
|.635
|½
|Oakland
|46
|39
|.541
|8½
|Los Angeles
|43
|42
|.506
|11½
|Texas
|38
|47
|.447
|16½
___
Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit 9, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 11, Minnesota 10
Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5
Cleveland 15, Oakland 3
Seattle 1, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 1
Detroit 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Boston 4, Washington 3
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8), 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-5) at Milwaukee (Guerra 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at Washington (Roark 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Philadelphia (Eflin 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6) at Toronto (Estrada 4-7), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 4-8) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-7), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-7) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-3), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.