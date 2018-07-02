East Division W L Pct GB Boston 57 29 .663 — New York 54 28 .659 1 Tampa Bay 42 42 .500 14 Toronto 39 45 .464 17 Baltimore 24 59 .289 31½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 46 37 .554 — Detroit 38 48 .442 9½ Minnesota 35 45 .438 9½ Chicago 29 55 .345 17½ Kansas City 25 59 .298 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 55 31 .640 — Seattle 54 31 .635 ½ Oakland 46 39 .541 8½ Los Angeles 43 42 .506 11½ Texas 38 47 .447 16½

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 9, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 11, Minnesota 10

Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5

Cleveland 15, Oakland 3

Seattle 1, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Boston 4, Washington 3

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-8), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-5) at Milwaukee (Guerra 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at Washington (Roark 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 8-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-9) at Philadelphia (Eflin 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-6) at Toronto (Estrada 4-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 7-4) at Miami (Richards 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 4-8) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-7), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-7) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-3), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at Seattle (LeBlanc 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.