East Division W L Pct GB Boston 57 29 .663 — New York 54 28 .659 1 Tampa Bay 42 42 .500 14 Toronto 39 45 .464 17 Baltimore 24 59 .289 31½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 46 37 .554 — Detroit 38 49 .437 10 Minnesota 35 46 .432 10 Chicago 29 55 .345 17½ Kansas City 25 59 .298 21½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 55 31 .640 — Seattle 54 31 .635 ½ Oakland 46 39 .541 8½ Los Angeles 43 42 .506 11½ Texas 38 47 .447 16½

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Boston 4, Washington 3

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 9-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 11:05 a.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 3-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 9-3) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

