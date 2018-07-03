Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 3, 2018 7:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 57 29 .663
New York 54 28 .659 1
Tampa Bay 42 42 .500 14
Toronto 39 45 .464 17
Baltimore 24 59 .289 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 46 37 .554
Detroit 38 49 .437 10
Minnesota 35 47 .427 10½
Chicago 29 55 .345 17½
Kansas City 25 59 .298 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 31 .640
Seattle 54 31 .635 ½
Oakland 46 39 .541
Los Angeles 43 42 .506 11½
Texas 38 47 .447 16½

___

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Boston 4, Washington 3

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 9-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 11:05 a.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 3-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 9-3) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington