|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|58
|29
|.667
|—
|New York
|55
|28
|.663
|1
|Tampa Bay
|42
|42
|.500
|14½
|Toronto
|40
|45
|.471
|17
|Baltimore
|24
|59
|.289
|32
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|46
|37
|.554
|—
|Detroit
|38
|49
|.437
|10
|Minnesota
|35
|47
|.427
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|55
|.345
|17½
|Kansas City
|25
|59
|.298
|21½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|Seattle
|54
|31
|.635
|½
|Oakland
|46
|39
|.541
|8½
|Los Angeles
|43
|42
|.506
|11½
|Texas
|38
|47
|.447
|16½
Detroit 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings
Boston 4, Washington 3
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0
Boston 11, Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Atlanta 5
Toronto 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 9-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 11:05 a.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-6), 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 3-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 9-3) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
