American League

July 4, 2018 12:46 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 58 29 .667
New York 55 28 .663 1
Tampa Bay 43 42 .506 14
Toronto 40 45 .471 17
Baltimore 24 60 .286 32½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 47 37 .560
Detroit 38 49 .437 10½
Minnesota 35 47 .427 11
Chicago 30 55 .353 17½
Kansas City 25 60 .294 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 31 .644
Seattle 55 31 .640 ½
Oakland 47 39 .547
Los Angeles 43 43 .500 12½
Texas 38 48 .442 17½

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings

Boston 4, Washington 3

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0

Boston 11, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 12, Cincinnati 8, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6, 16 innings

Houston 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 9-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 11:05 a.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 2-9), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 3-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 9-3) at Texas (Minor 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-1) at Toronto (Stroman 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-3) at Cincinnati (Romano 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 7-6) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

