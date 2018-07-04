East Division W L Pct GB Boston 59 29 .670 — New York 55 28 .663 1½ Tampa Bay 43 42 .506 14½ Toronto 40 45 .471 17½ Baltimore 24 60 .286 33 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 47 37 .560 — Detroit 38 49 .437 10½ Minnesota 35 47 .427 11 Chicago 30 55 .353 17½ Kansas City 25 60 .294 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 56 31 .644 — Seattle 55 31 .640 ½ Oakland 47 39 .547 8½ Los Angeles 43 43 .500 12½ Texas 38 48 .442 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0

Boston 11, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 12, Cincinnati 8, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6, 16 innings

Houston 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 0

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Gallardo 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

