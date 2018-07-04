Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 4, 2018 6:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 59 29 .670
New York 56 28 .667 1
Tampa Bay 43 43 .500 15
Toronto 40 45 .471 17½
Baltimore 24 60 .286 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 47 37 .560
Detroit 38 50 .432 11
Minnesota 35 47 .427 11
Chicago 30 55 .353 17½
Kansas City 25 60 .294 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 31 .644
Seattle 55 31 .640 ½
Oakland 48 39 .552 8
Los Angeles 43 43 .500 12½
Texas 38 48 .442 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0

Boston 11, Washington 4

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 8, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 12, Cincinnati 8, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6, 16 innings

Houston 5, Texas 3

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2

Oakland 4, San Diego 2

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Gallardo 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Minnesota (Slegers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington