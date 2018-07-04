East Division W L Pct GB Boston 59 29 .670 — New York 56 28 .667 1 Tampa Bay 43 43 .500 15 Toronto 40 46 .465 18 Baltimore 24 61 .282 33½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 47 37 .560 — Detroit 38 50 .432 11 Minnesota 35 48 .422 11½ Chicago 30 56 .349 18 Kansas City 25 60 .294 22½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 56 31 .644 — Seattle 55 32 .632 1 Oakland 48 39 .552 8 Los Angeles 44 43 .506 12 Texas 38 48 .442 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 0

Boston 11, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Chicago White Sox 12, Cincinnati 8, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 9, Miami 6, 16 innings

Houston 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2

Oakland 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Gallardo 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-8) at Minnesota (Slegers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

