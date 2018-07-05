Listen Live Sports

American League

July 5, 2018 10:59 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 59 29 .670
New York 56 28 .667 1
Tampa Bay 43 43 .500 15
Toronto 40 46 .465 18
Baltimore 24 62 .279 34
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 48 37 .565
Minnesota 36 48 .429 11½
Detroit 38 51 .427 12
Chicago 30 56 .349 18½
Kansas City 25 61 .291 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 31 .648
Seattle 55 32 .632
Oakland 48 39 .552
Los Angeles 44 43 .506 12½
Texas 39 49 .443 18

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2

Oakland 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

Houston 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, Detroit 5

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-7) at Minnesota (Lynn 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-5) at Houston (McCullers 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 8-4) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-10), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 6-8) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

