East Division W L Pct GB Boston 59 29 .670 — New York 56 28 .667 1 Tampa Bay 43 43 .500 15 Toronto 40 46 .465 18 Baltimore 24 62 .279 34 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 48 37 .565 — Minnesota 36 48 .429 11½ Detroit 38 51 .427 12 Chicago 30 57 .345 19 Kansas City 25 61 .291 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 58 31 .652 — Seattle 56 32 .636 1½ Oakland 48 39 .552 9 Los Angeles 44 44 .500 13½ Texas 39 49 .443 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 2

Miami 3, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 2

Oakland 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

Houston 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, Detroit 5

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-6) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-5) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-7) at Minnesota (Lynn 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-5) at Houston (McCullers 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 8-4) at Kansas City (Hammel 2-10), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 6-8) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-2) at Toronto (Happ 10-4), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Houston (Morton 10-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 4-7) at Detroit (Fiers 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 9-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

