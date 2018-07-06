East Division W L Pct GB Boston 59 29 .670 — New York 56 28 .667 1 Tampa Bay 43 43 .500 15 Toronto 40 46 .465 18 Baltimore 24 62 .279 34 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 48 37 .565 — Detroit 39 51 .433 11½ Minnesota 36 48 .429 11½ Chicago 30 57 .345 19 Kansas City 25 61 .291 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 58 31 .652 — Seattle 56 32 .636 1½ Oakland 48 39 .552 9 Los Angeles 44 44 .500 13½ Texas 39 50 .438 19

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, Detroit 5

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-2) at Toronto (Happ 10-4), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Houston (Morton 10-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 4-7) at Detroit (Fiers 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 9-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

