American League

July 6, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 59 29 .670
New York 56 28 .667 1
Tampa Bay 43 44 .494 15½
Toronto 40 46 .465 18
Baltimore 24 62 .279 34
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 48 37 .565
Detroit 39 51 .433 11½
Minnesota 36 48 .429 11½
Chicago 30 57 .345 19
Kansas City 25 61 .291 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 58 31 .652
Seattle 56 32 .636
Oakland 48 39 .552 9
Los Angeles 44 44 .500 13½
Texas 39 50 .438 19

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, Detroit 5

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-2) at Toronto (Happ 10-4), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Houston (Morton 10-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 4-7) at Detroit (Fiers 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 9-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

