Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 6, 2018 11:24 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 60 29 .674
New York 56 29 .659 2
Tampa Bay 43 44 .494 16
Toronto 41 46 .471 18
Baltimore 24 63 .276 35
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 49 37 .570
Minnesota 37 48 .435 11½
Detroit 39 51 .433 12
Chicago 30 58 .341 20
Kansas City 25 62 .287 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 31 .656
Seattle 56 32 .636 2
Oakland 48 40 .545 10
Los Angeles 44 44 .500 14
Texas 39 50 .438 19½

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, Detroit 5

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 10, Oakland 4

Houston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 10, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Gausman 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-2) at Toronto (Happ 10-4), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Houston (Morton 10-2), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 4-7) at Detroit (Fiers 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 9-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

