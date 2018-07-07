East Division W L Pct GB Boston 60 29 .674 — New York 56 29 .659 2 Tampa Bay 43 44 .494 16 Toronto 41 46 .471 18 Baltimore 24 63 .276 35 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 49 37 .570 — Minnesota 37 48 .435 11½ Detroit 39 51 .433 12 Chicago 30 58 .341 20 Kansas City 25 62 .287 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 59 31 .656 — Seattle 56 33 .629 2½ Oakland 48 40 .545 10 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 13½ Texas 39 50 .438 19½

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 10, Oakland 4

Houston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 10, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 7, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7) at Houston (Keuchel 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 10-3) at Kansas City (Junis 5-10), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

