American League

July 7, 2018 8:06 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 60 29 .674
New York 57 29 .663
Tampa Bay 44 44 .500 15½
Toronto 41 47 .466 18½
Baltimore 24 64 .273 35½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 49 38 .563
Minnesota 38 48 .442 10½
Detroit 40 51 .440 11
Chicago 30 59 .337 20
Kansas City 25 62 .287 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 60 31 .659
Seattle 56 34 .622
Oakland 49 40 .551 10
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 14
Texas 39 51 .433 20½

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 10, Oakland 4

Houston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 10, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 7, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 5

Houston 12, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 7, Texas 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Flexen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7) at Houston (Keuchel 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 10-3) at Kansas City (Junis 5-10), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

