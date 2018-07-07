East Division W L Pct GB Boston 60 29 .674 — New York 57 29 .663 1½ Tampa Bay 44 44 .500 15½ Toronto 41 47 .466 18½ Baltimore 24 64 .273 35½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 49 38 .563 — Minnesota 38 48 .442 10½ Detroit 40 51 .440 11 Chicago 30 59 .337 20 Kansas City 25 62 .287 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 60 31 .659 — Seattle 56 34 .622 3½ Oakland 49 40 .551 10 Los Angeles 45 45 .500 14½ Texas 39 51 .433 20½

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Texas 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 10, Oakland 4

Houston 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 10, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 7, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 5

Houston 12, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 7, Texas 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Flexen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 2-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7) at Houston (Keuchel 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 10-3) at Kansas City (Junis 5-10), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

