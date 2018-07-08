East Division W L Pct GB Boston 61 29 .678 — New York 58 29 .667 1½ Tampa Bay 45 44 .506 15½ Toronto 41 48 .461 19½ Baltimore 24 64 .273 36 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 49 39 .557 — Minnesota 38 48 .442 10 Detroit 40 52 .435 11 Chicago 30 59 .337 19½ Kansas City 25 63 .284 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 60 31 .659 — Seattle 56 34 .622 3½ Oakland 50 40 .556 9½ Los Angeles 45 45 .500 14½ Texas 40 51 .440 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 5

Houston 12, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 7, Texas 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Boston 15, Kansas City 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Oakland 6, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 3, Detroit 0

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 2-0) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 6-4) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

