|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|61
|29
|.678
|—
|New York
|58
|29
|.667
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|45
|44
|.506
|15½
|Toronto
|41
|48
|.461
|19½
|Baltimore
|24
|65
|.270
|36½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|39
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|48
|.448
|9½
|Detroit
|40
|52
|.435
|11
|Chicago
|30
|60
|.333
|20
|Kansas City
|25
|63
|.284
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|31
|.663
|—
|Seattle
|56
|34
|.622
|4
|Oakland
|50
|40
|.556
|10
|Los Angeles
|45
|45
|.500
|15
|Texas
|40
|51
|.440
|20½
Minnesota 5, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 5
Houston 12, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 5, Seattle 1
Detroit 7, Texas 2
Oakland 6, Cleveland 3, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Boston 15, Kansas City 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 3, Detroit 0
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 10, Baltimore 1
Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-1) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
