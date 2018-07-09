|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|62
|29
|.681
|—
|New York
|58
|30
|.659
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|45
|44
|.506
|16
|Toronto
|41
|48
|.461
|20
|Baltimore
|25
|65
|.278
|36½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|39
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|48
|.448
|9½
|Detroit
|40
|52
|.435
|11
|Chicago
|30
|60
|.333
|20
|Kansas City
|25
|64
|.281
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|31
|.663
|—
|Seattle
|57
|34
|.626
|3½
|Oakland
|50
|40
|.556
|10
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|14½
|Texas
|40
|51
|.440
|20½
___
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 3, Detroit 0
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Kansas City 4
Seattle 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 3-0) at Boston (Velazquez 6-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8) at Minnesota (Slegers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Richards 5-4), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
