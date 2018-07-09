East Division W L Pct GB Boston 62 29 .681 — New York 58 30 .659 2½ Tampa Bay 45 44 .506 16 Toronto 41 48 .461 20 Baltimore 25 65 .278 36½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 49 39 .557 — Minnesota 39 48 .448 9½ Detroit 40 52 .435 11 Chicago 30 60 .333 20 Kansas City 25 64 .281 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 61 31 .663 — Seattle 57 34 .626 3½ Oakland 50 40 .556 10 Los Angeles 46 45 .505 14½ Texas 40 51 .440 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Oakland 6, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 3, Detroit 0

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 3-0) at Boston (Velazquez 6-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8) at Minnesota (Slegers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Richards 5-4), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

