American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 63 29 .685
New York 59 30 .663
Tampa Bay 46 44 .511 16
Toronto 41 48 .461 20½
Baltimore 25 66 .275 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 49 40 .551
Minnesota 40 48 .455
Detroit 40 53 .430 11
Chicago 30 60 .333 19½
Kansas City 25 65 .278 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 32 .656
Seattle 57 34 .626 3
Oakland 51 40 .560 9
Los Angeles 46 45 .505 14
Texas 40 52 .435 20½

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Oakland 6, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0

Texas 3, Detroit 0

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 5, Texas 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 2, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 3-0) at Boston (Velazquez 6-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8) at Minnesota (Slegers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Richards 5-4), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-6) at Boston (Sale 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-5), 10:07 p.m.

