East Division W L Pct GB Boston 64 29 .688 — New York 59 31 .656 3½ Tampa Bay 47 44 .516 16 Toronto 42 48 .467 20½ Baltimore 26 66 .283 37½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 49 41 .544 — Minnesota 40 49 .449 8½ Detroit 40 54 .426 11 Chicago 30 61 .330 19½ Kansas City 26 65 .286 23½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 62 32 .660 — Seattle 57 34 .626 3½ Oakland 51 41 .554 10 Los Angeles 46 45 .505 14½ Texas 40 53 .430 21½

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 5, Texas 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 2, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 8, Texas 4

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 4

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-6) at Boston (Sale 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-5), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

