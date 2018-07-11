Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American League

July 11, 2018 12:19 am
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 64 29 .688
New York 59 31 .656
Tampa Bay 47 44 .516 16
Toronto 42 48 .467 20½
Baltimore 26 66 .283 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 49 41 .544
Minnesota 40 49 .449
Detroit 40 54 .426 11
Chicago 30 61 .330 19½
Kansas City 26 65 .286 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 62 32 .660
Seattle 57 34 .626
Oakland 51 41 .554 10
Los Angeles 46 45 .505 14½
Texas 40 53 .430 21½

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 5, Texas 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 2, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 8, Texas 4

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 4

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-6) at Boston (Sale 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-5), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

