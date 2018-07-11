Listen Live Sports

...

American League

July 11, 2018 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 64 29 .688
New York 59 31 .656
Tampa Bay 47 44 .516 16
Toronto 42 48 .467 20½
Baltimore 26 66 .283 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 49 41 .544
Minnesota 40 49 .449
Detroit 40 54 .426 11
Chicago 30 61 .330 19½
Kansas City 26 65 .286 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 62 32 .660
Seattle 57 35 .620 4
Oakland 51 41 .554 10
Los Angeles 47 45 .511 14
Texas 40 53 .430 21½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 8, Texas 4

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 6, Oakland 5, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Houston (Morton 11-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-6), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Boston (Price 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 12-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-7) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

