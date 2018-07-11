Listen Live Sports

American League

July 11, 2018 11:31 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 65 29 .691
New York 60 31 .659
Tampa Bay 48 44 .522 16
Toronto 42 49 .462 21½
Baltimore 26 67 .280 38½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 50 41 .549
Minnesota 41 49 .456
Detroit 40 55 .421 12
Chicago 31 61 .337 19½
Kansas City 26 66 .283 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 62 33 .653
Seattle 57 35 .620
Oakland 52 41 .559 9
Los Angeles 47 45 .511 13½
Texas 40 54 .426 21½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 8, Texas 4

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 6, Oakland 5, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0

Boston 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0

Oakland 8, Houston 3

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Houston (Morton 11-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-7) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-6), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Boston (Price 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 12-4) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 6-5), 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

