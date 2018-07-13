Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

July 13, 2018 1:08 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 66 29 .695
New York 61 31 .663
Tampa Bay 48 45 .516 17
Toronto 42 50 .457 22½
Baltimore 26 68 .277 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 50 42 .543
Minnesota 42 49 .462
Detroit 40 55 .421 11½
Chicago 31 61 .337 19
Kansas City 26 66 .283 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 62 34 .646
Seattle 58 35 .624
Oakland 53 41 .564 8
Los Angeles 47 46 .505 13½
Texas 40 54 .426 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Boston 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0

Oakland 8, Houston 3

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 0

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Houston 4

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas (Hamels 4-8) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-11), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-1) at Boston (Porcello 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 6-5) at Houston (Keuchel 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington