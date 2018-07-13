East Division W L Pct GB Boston 66 29 .695 — New York 61 31 .663 3½ Tampa Bay 48 45 .516 17 Toronto 42 50 .457 22½ Baltimore 26 68 .277 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 50 42 .543 — Minnesota 42 49 .462 7½ Detroit 40 55 .421 11½ Chicago 31 61 .337 19 Kansas City 26 66 .283 24 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 62 34 .646 — Seattle 58 36 .617 3 Oakland 53 41 .564 8 Los Angeles 48 46 .511 13 Texas 40 54 .426 21

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 0

Boston 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 19, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, St. Louis 0

Oakland 8, Houston 3

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Houston 4

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Texas (Hamels 4-8) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-11), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 0-1) at Boston (Porcello 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 6-5) at Houston (Keuchel 6-8), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

