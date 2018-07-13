|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|66
|29
|.695
|—
|New York
|61
|32
|.656
|4
|Tampa Bay
|48
|45
|.516
|17
|Toronto
|42
|50
|.457
|22½
|Baltimore
|26
|69
|.274
|40
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|51
|42
|.548
|—
|Minnesota
|42
|49
|.462
|8
|Detroit
|40
|55
|.421
|12
|Chicago
|31
|61
|.337
|19½
|Kansas City
|26
|66
|.283
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|34
|.646
|—
|Seattle
|58
|36
|.617
|3
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|8
|Los Angeles
|48
|46
|.511
|13
|Texas
|41
|54
|.432
|20½
___
Oakland 6, Houston 4
Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 6, Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2
Texas 5, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 11-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 3-8) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
