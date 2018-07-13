Listen Live Sports

American League

July 13, 2018 11:01 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 66 30 .688
New York 61 32 .656
Tampa Bay 48 45 .516 16½
Toronto 43 50 .462 21½
Baltimore 26 69 .274 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 51 42 .548
Minnesota 42 49 .462 8
Detroit 40 56 .417 12½
Chicago 31 61 .337 19½
Kansas City 26 66 .283 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 63 34 .649
Seattle 58 36 .617
Oakland 53 41 .564
Los Angeles 48 46 .511 13½
Texas 41 54 .432 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Houston 4

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 13, Boston 7

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Houston 3, Detroit 0

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 11-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-8) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

