East Division W L Pct GB Boston 66 30 .688 — New York 61 32 .656 3½ Tampa Bay 48 46 .511 17 Toronto 43 50 .462 21½ Baltimore 26 69 .274 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 51 42 .548 — Minnesota 43 49 .467 7½ Detroit 40 56 .417 12½ Chicago 32 61 .344 19 Kansas City 26 67 .280 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 63 34 .649 — Seattle 58 37 .611 4 Oakland 53 41 .564 8½ Los Angeles 48 46 .511 13½ Texas 41 54 .432 21

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Houston 4

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 13, Boston 7

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 6

Houston 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 8

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 11-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-8) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

