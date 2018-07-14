East Division W L Pct GB Boston 66 30 .688 — New York 61 32 .656 3½ Tampa Bay 48 46 .511 17 Toronto 43 50 .462 21½ Baltimore 26 69 .274 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 51 42 .548 — Minnesota 43 49 .467 7½ Detroit 40 56 .417 12½ Chicago 32 61 .344 19 Kansas City 26 67 .280 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 63 34 .649 — Seattle 58 37 .611 4 Oakland 53 42 .558 9 Los Angeles 48 47 .505 14 Texas 41 54 .432 21

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Houston 4

Philadelphia 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cleveland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 13, Boston 7

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 6

Houston 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 8

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 7, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 11-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-8) at Houston (Cole 9-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 5-0) at Colorado (Gray 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 1-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Minor 6-5) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 2-6) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Minnesota (Slegers 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

