|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|67
|30
|.691
|—
|New York
|61
|32
|.656
|4
|Tampa Bay
|48
|46
|.511
|17½
|Toronto
|43
|51
|.457
|22½
|Baltimore
|26
|69
|.274
|40
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|51
|42
|.548
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|49
|.467
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|56
|.417
|12½
|Chicago
|32
|62
|.340
|19½
|Kansas City
|27
|67
|.287
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|34
|.649
|—
|Seattle
|58
|37
|.611
|4
|Oakland
|53
|42
|.558
|9
|Los Angeles
|48
|47
|.505
|14
|Texas
|41
|54
|.432
|21
___
Texas 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 13, Boston 7
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 6
Houston 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 8
Colorado 10, Seattle 7
L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 7, Oakland 1
Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 6-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 2-6) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-8), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (Romero 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
