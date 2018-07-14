East Division W L Pct GB Boston 67 30 .691 — New York 61 32 .656 4 Tampa Bay 49 46 .516 17 Toronto 43 51 .457 22½ Baltimore 26 69 .274 40 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 51 42 .548 — Minnesota 43 50 .462 8 Detroit 40 56 .417 12½ Chicago 32 62 .340 19½ Kansas City 27 67 .287 24½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 63 34 .649 — Seattle 58 37 .611 4 Oakland 53 42 .558 9 Los Angeles 48 47 .505 14 Texas 41 54 .432 21

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 13, Boston 7

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 6

Houston 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 8

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 7, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6

Detroit at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Minor 6-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 2-6) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (Romero 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

