American League

July 14, 2018 10:07 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 67 30 .691
New York 61 32 .656 4
Tampa Bay 49 46 .516 17
Toronto 43 51 .457 22½
Baltimore 27 69 .281 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 51 42 .548
Minnesota 43 50 .462 8
Detroit 40 57 .412 13
Chicago 32 62 .340 19½
Kansas City 27 67 .287 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 34 .653
Seattle 58 37 .611
Oakland 53 42 .558
Los Angeles 48 47 .505 14½
Texas 41 55 .427 22

Friday’s Games

Texas 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 13, Boston 7

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 6

Houston 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 8

Colorado 10, Seattle 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 7, Oakland 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6

Houston 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Minor 6-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 2-6) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-8), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at Minnesota (Romero 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

