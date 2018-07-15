|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|67
|30
|.691
|—
|New York
|62
|32
|.660
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|46
|.516
|17
|Toronto
|43
|51
|.457
|22½
|Baltimore
|27
|69
|.281
|39½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|51
|43
|.543
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|50
|.462
|7½
|Detroit
|40
|57
|.412
|12½
|Chicago
|32
|62
|.340
|19
|Kansas City
|27
|67
|.287
|24
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|34
|.653
|—
|Seattle
|58
|38
|.604
|5
|Oakland
|54
|42
|.563
|9
|Los Angeles
|49
|47
|.510
|14
|Texas
|41
|55
|.427
|22
___
Texas 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 13, Boston 7
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 6
Houston 3, Detroit 0
Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 8
Colorado 10, Seattle 7
L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 7, Oakland 1
Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6
Houston 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore 1, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Colorado 4, Seattle 1
Oakland 4, San Francisco 3
Texas (Minor 6-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 2-6) at Boston (Johnson 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-8), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2) at Minnesota (Romero 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
