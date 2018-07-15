Listen Live Sports

American League

July 15, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 68 30 .694
New York 62 33 .653
Tampa Bay 49 46 .516 17½
Toronto 43 52 .453 23½
Baltimore 28 69 .289 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 52 43 .547
Minnesota 43 50 .462 8
Detroit 41 57 .418 12½
Chicago 32 62 .340 19½
Kansas City 27 67 .287 24½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 35 .646
Seattle 58 38 .604
Oakland 54 42 .563
Los Angeles 49 47 .510 13½
Texas 41 56 .423 22

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6

Houston 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Texas 5

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

