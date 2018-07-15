|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|68
|30
|.694
|—
|New York
|62
|33
|.653
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|46
|.516
|17½
|Toronto
|43
|52
|.453
|23½
|Baltimore
|28
|69
|.289
|39½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|50
|.462
|8
|Detroit
|41
|57
|.418
|12½
|Chicago
|32
|62
|.340
|19½
|Kansas City
|27
|67
|.287
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Seattle
|58
|38
|.604
|4½
|Oakland
|54
|42
|.563
|8½
|Los Angeles
|49
|47
|.510
|13½
|Texas
|41
|56
|.423
|22
___
Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6
Houston 9, Detroit 1
Baltimore 1, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Colorado 4, Seattle 1
Oakland 4, San Francisco 3
Baltimore 6, Texas 5
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 6, Houston 3
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.
