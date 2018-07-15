East Division W L Pct GB Boston 68 30 .694 — New York 62 33 .653 4½ Tampa Bay 49 46 .516 17½ Toronto 43 52 .453 23½ Baltimore 28 69 .289 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 52 43 .547 — Minnesota 43 50 .462 8 Detroit 41 57 .418 12½ Chicago 33 62 .347 19 Kansas City 27 68 .284 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 64 35 .646 — Seattle 58 38 .604 4½ Oakland 54 42 .563 8½ Los Angeles 49 47 .510 13½ Texas 41 56 .423 22

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6

Houston 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Texas 5

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

