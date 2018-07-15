East Division W L Pct GB Boston 68 30 .694 — New York 62 33 .653 4½ Tampa Bay 49 47 .510 18 Toronto 43 52 .453 23½ Baltimore 28 69 .289 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 52 43 .547 — Minnesota 44 50 .468 7½ Detroit 41 57 .418 12½ Chicago 33 62 .347 19 Kansas City 27 68 .284 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 64 35 .646 — Seattle 58 39 .598 5 Oakland 55 42 .567 8 Los Angeles 49 48 .505 14 Texas 41 56 .423 22

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 6

Houston 9, Detroit 1

Baltimore 1, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Oakland 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Texas 5

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

NL vs. AL at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

