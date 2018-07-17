East Division W L Pct GB Boston 68 30 .694 — New York 62 33 .653 4½ Tampa Bay 49 47 .510 18 Toronto 43 52 .453 23½ Baltimore 28 69 .289 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 52 43 .547 — Minnesota 44 50 .468 7½ Detroit 41 57 .418 12½ Chicago 33 62 .347 19 Kansas City 27 68 .284 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 64 35 .646 — Seattle 58 39 .598 5 Oakland 55 42 .567 8 Los Angeles 49 48 .505 14 Texas 41 56 .423 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Texas 5

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Houston 3

Minnesota 11, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

NL (Scherzer 0-0) vs. AL (Sale 0-0) at Washington, D.C., 8:00 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 4-7) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 10-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 11-5) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-6) at Kansas City (Junis 5-10), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 9-6), 9:35 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 7-8) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-5), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

