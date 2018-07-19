Listen Live Sports

American League

July 19, 2018 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 68 30 .694
New York 62 33 .653
Tampa Bay 49 47 .510 18
Toronto 43 52 .453 23½
Baltimore 28 69 .289 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 52 43 .547
Minnesota 44 50 .468
Detroit 41 57 .418 12½
Chicago 33 62 .347 19
Kansas City 27 68 .284 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 35 .646
Seattle 58 39 .598 5
Oakland 55 42 .567 8
Los Angeles 49 48 .505 14
Texas 41 56 .423 22

___

Tuesday’s Games

AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-9) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 10-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 8-6) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-8), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 7-8) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-5), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-10) at Seattle (LeBlanc 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

