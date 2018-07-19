East Division W L Pct GB Boston 68 30 .694 — New York 62 33 .653 4½ Tampa Bay 49 47 .510 18 Toronto 43 52 .453 23½ Baltimore 28 69 .289 39½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 52 43 .547 — Minnesota 44 50 .468 7½ Detroit 41 57 .418 12½ Chicago 33 62 .347 19 Kansas City 27 68 .284 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 64 35 .646 — Seattle 58 39 .598 5 Oakland 55 42 .567 8 Los Angeles 49 48 .505 14 Texas 41 56 .423 22

___

Tuesday’s Games

AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-9) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 10-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 8-6) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-8), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 7-8) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-5), 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-10) at Seattle (LeBlanc 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

