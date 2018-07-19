|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|68
|30
|.694
|—
|New York
|62
|33
|.653
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|47
|.510
|18
|Toronto
|43
|52
|.453
|23½
|Baltimore
|28
|69
|.289
|39½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|50
|.468
|7½
|Detroit
|41
|57
|.418
|12½
|Chicago
|33
|62
|.347
|19
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Seattle
|58
|39
|.598
|5
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|8
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|14
|Texas
|41
|56
|.423
|22
___
AL 8, NL 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-9) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Price 10-6) at Detroit (Boyd 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 8-6) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-8), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-1) at Oakland (Jackson 1-1), 9:35 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 7-8) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-5), 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-10) at Seattle (LeBlanc 5-1), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
