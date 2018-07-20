East Division W L Pct GB Boston 68 30 .694 — New York 62 33 .653 4½ Tampa Bay 49 48 .505 18½ Toronto 44 52 .458 23 Baltimore 28 70 .286 40 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 52 43 .547 — Minnesota 44 50 .468 7½ Detroit 41 57 .418 12½ Chicago 33 62 .347 19 Kansas City 27 68 .284 25 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 64 35 .646 — Seattle 58 39 .598 5 Oakland 55 42 .567 8 Los Angeles 49 48 .505 14 Texas 41 56 .423 22

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 2-7), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at Detroit (Fiers 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 5-10), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 11-5) at Texas (Colon 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-5) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-7), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.

