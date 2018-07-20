|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|68
|30
|.694
|—
|New York
|62
|33
|.653
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|49
|48
|.505
|18½
|Toronto
|44
|52
|.458
|23
|Baltimore
|28
|70
|.286
|40
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|50
|.468
|7½
|Detroit
|41
|57
|.418
|12½
|Chicago
|33
|62
|.347
|19
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|25
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|35
|.646
|—
|Seattle
|58
|39
|.598
|5
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|8
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|14
|Texas
|41
|56
|.423
|22
___
Toronto 8, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Miami 6, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 2-7), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at Detroit (Fiers 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 5-10), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 11-5) at Texas (Colon 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-5) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-7), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
